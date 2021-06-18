What to Read This Summer — 2021

Beyond the Sand and Sea: One Family's Quest for a Country to Call Home

by Ty McCormick, ’10

St. Martin's Press, 2021

“McCormick, an editor at Foreign Affairs, introduces the plight of Dadaab, Kenya, once the world’s largest refugee complex, housing hundreds of thousands of Somalis after civil war overwhelmed their country in 1991. The book is the result of not only three years of research when McCormick was Foreign Policy’s Africa editor but also his friendship with Asad Hussein, the book’s main character. Like others born in Dadaab, Asad is stateless, citizen of neither Somalia nor Kenya, unable to live safely in his familial homeland yet barred from Kenyan society.”

—Deni Ellis Béchard in STANFORD