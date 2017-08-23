Advice
August 23, 2017
Stanford Travel/Study trip leaders share their tips for fitting it all in the bag.
November 21, 2021
2021 Gift Guide for Book Lovers
Great reads for everyone on your list.
March 24, 2020
The Stanford Binge-Watching Guide
Stream the latest and greatest from your fellow alumni.
September 15, 2021
Make the Most of an Internship
5 essentials from industry experts.
July 7, 2021
What Your Kids Should Do This Summer
How to help children recover from the COVID-19 school year.
June 16, 2021
What to Read This Summer — 2021
New and old, here are books to transform you.
June 10, 2021
How to Be Smart with Your Money
You’ve got basic budgeting covered. Here are the next steps in personal finance.
Of Two Minds
We’re eager to reenter regular, post-pandemic life. Then again, we’re scared to. Here’s how to put the risks into perspective.
January 8, 2021
How to Improve Your Memory
All that info you put in your noggin isn’t much good if you can’t pull it back out. Try these 3 tips for boosting your recall.
December 8, 2020
2020 Gift Guide for Book Lovers
Look no further—we’ve got something for everyone on your list.
August 6, 2020
How to Negotiate
You can get more of what you want, even in a recession, says Business School professor Margaret Neale.
July 13, 2020
How to Start a Job Remotely
Meet the new office, same as your home office.
In Case of Emergency, Be Kind
An empathy scholar on the radical act we all need right now.
April 6, 2020
11 Tips for More Effective, Less Annoying Remote Meetings
Stanford experts offer tips on Zoom best practices.
March 12, 2020
How to Work and Teach—at the Same Time
Tips for parents trapped by the coronavirus.