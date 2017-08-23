menu

August 23, 2017

8 Tips for Packing Like a Pro

Stanford Travel/Study trip leaders share their tips for fitting it all in the bag.

November 21, 2021

2021 Gift Guide for Book Lovers

Great reads for everyone on your list.

By

the editors at Stanfordmag.org

March 24, 2020

The Stanford Binge-Watching Guide

Stream the latest and greatest from your fellow alumni.

By

Stanford Alumni Association staff

September 15, 2021

Make the Most of an Internship

5 essentials from industry experts.

By

Sophia Boyd-Fliegel

July 7, 2021

What Your Kids Should Do This Summer

How to help children recover from the COVID-19 school year.

By

Sam Scott

June 16, 2021

What to Read This Summer — 2021

New and old, here are books to transform you.

June 10, 2021

How to Be Smart with Your Money

You’ve got basic budgeting covered. Here are the next steps in personal finance.

By

Ray Levy Uyeda
May 2021

Of Two Minds

We’re eager to reenter regular, post-pandemic life. Then again, we’re scared to. Here’s how to put the risks into perspective.

By

Charity Ferreira

January 8, 2021

How to Improve Your Memory

All that info you put in your noggin isn’t much good if you can’t pull it back out. Try these 3 tips for boosting your recall.

By

Summer Moore Batte

December 8, 2020

2020 Gift Guide for Book Lovers

Look no further—we’ve got something for everyone on your list.

By

the editors at Stanfordmag.org

August 6, 2020

How to Negotiate

You can get more of what you want, even in a recession, says Business School professor Margaret Neale.

By

Melinda Sacks

July 13, 2020

How to Start a Job Remotely

Meet the new office, same as your home office.

By

Charity Ferreira
March 2021

In Case of Emergency, Be Kind

An empathy scholar on the radical act we all need right now.

By

Charity Ferreira

April 6, 2020

11 Tips for More Effective, Less Annoying Remote Meetings

Stanford experts offer tips on Zoom best practices.

By

Charity Ferreira

March 12, 2020

How to Work and Teach—at the Same Time

Tips for parents trapped by the coronavirus.

By

Summer Moore Batte

