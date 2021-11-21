menu

TYPE SEARCH REQUEST AND PRESS ENTER

editor’s choice

December 2021

All Right Now

Meet Safia Elhillo

By

Ray Levy Uyeda

latest
December 2021

Farewells

Obituaries — December 2021

December 2021

Columns

Plane Sight

How stories about alumni take flight.

By

Kathy Zonana
December 2021

Features

Grounded

N. Scott Momaday, whose writing sparked a renaissance in Indigenous literature, turns his attention to the earth.

By

Deni Ellis Béchard
December 2021

Features

Read All About It

What a data deep dive, a Pulitzer and a bouncy ball can teach us about journalism’s rekindling.

December 2021

Departments

Dialogue — December 2021

November 21, 2021

Online Exclusives

2021 Gift Guide for Book Lovers

Great reads for everyone on your list.

By

the editors at Stanfordmag.org
December 2021

All Right Now

Made for Youth, by Youth

A new arts center in East Palo Alto takes its cues from the teens it is designed to serve.

By

Jill Patton
December 2021

All Right Now

Tear Up this Tree

Somewhere in you is a rebel with a crayon.

By

Summer Moore Batte
December 2021

Departments

Book Review: Of Vice and Virtue

New and Notable

By

Sam Scott
December 2021

Departments

Biblio File: What to Read Now — December 2021

New releases that inspire us.

Dec21_ColumbiaNMED
Latest Features Essays Advice Magazine Contact
@2021 Stanford University | Accessibility | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use