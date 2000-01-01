menu

December 2021

The Measures of a Man

Sensors, samples, sequencing, scans. Meet the world’s most quantified human, and see why he thinks his approach can fix what ails our health care system.

By

Deni Ellis Béchard

December 2021

Grounded

N. Scott Momaday, whose writing sparked a renaissance in Indigenous literature, turns his attention to the earth.

By

Deni Ellis Béchard
December 2021

Read All About It

What a data deep dive, a Pulitzer and a bouncy ball can teach us about journalism’s rekindling.

December 2021

Hot Wings

The race to reclaim supersonic flight.

By

Sam Scott
December 2021

The Bowser Effect

Bringing Black female friendship to the fore, on-screen and off.

By

Makeda Easter
December 2021

What We Can Learn from ‘Advise and Consent’

Politics and power haven’t changed much since Allen Drury, ’39, wrote his midcentury masterpiece. But trust has.

By

Ivan Maisel
September 2021

The Basic Question

Should everyone receive a small, stable income from the government? The idea is going around again, and some think its time has come.

By

Deni Ellis Béchard
September 2021

All Together Now

For the first time since spring 2020, there are several thousand undergraduates on the Farm. The university has big plans for how they’ll live and learn.

September 2021

The Heat Is On

Stanford faculty are blazing paths in fire control and prevention to help us live in a changed climate.

By

Katherine Ellison
September 2021

Meet Nick Hakes

An aspiring military trauma surgeon from the Midwest.

By

Sam Scott
September 2021

A Short History of Stanford Stadium

The venerable venue celebrates 100 years. Sort of.

By

Sam Scott

