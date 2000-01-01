editor’s choice
Sensors, samples, sequencing, scans. Meet the world’s most quantified human, and see why he thinks his approach can fix what ails our health care system.
Features
N. Scott Momaday, whose writing sparked a renaissance in Indigenous literature, turns his attention to the earth.
What a data deep dive, a Pulitzer and a bouncy ball can teach us about journalism’s rekindling.
The race to reclaim supersonic flight.
Bringing Black female friendship to the fore, on-screen and off.
Politics and power haven’t changed much since Allen Drury, ’39, wrote his midcentury masterpiece. But trust has.
Should everyone receive a small, stable income from the government? The idea is going around again, and some think its time has come.
For the first time since spring 2020, there are several thousand undergraduates on the Farm. The university has big plans for how they’ll live and learn.
Stanford faculty are blazing paths in fire control and prevention to help us live in a changed climate.
An aspiring military trauma surgeon from the Midwest.
The venerable venue celebrates 100 years. Sort of.