menu

TYPE SEARCH REQUEST AND PRESS ENTER

editor’s choice

December 2021

Turning the Page

One man of letters remembers another.

By

Daniel A. Olivas

Essays
September 2021

Life Swap

During the pandemic, a video game offers more than simple fun.

By

Sam Kelly

August 6, 2021

An Acute Case of Disorientation: The Asian American Angle

What it’s like at the boundary of two worlds.

By

Alan Tien
September 2021

Frosh out of Water

Those first weeks, I was sure I didn’t belong at Stanford.

By

Alison Ozawa Sanders

July 30, 2021

‘This Is the Moment We Train For’

Inside a Search and Rescue mission.

By

Nat Bowditch

July 7, 2021

An Asian Americanist Framework

My identity isn’t a cultural essence. It’s a political state of mind.

By

Mae Lee

June 22, 2021

The Year of Caring Dangerously

The view from the ICU, 12 months later.

June 17, 2021

Never Enough

The tolls of a ‘better future’ focus.

By

Minjia Zhong

June 10, 2021

The ‘Model Minority’ Conundrum

What Justice Scalia and hate crimes have taught me about being Asian American.

By

Mamei Sun

June 2, 2021

The Fears I Can’t Wash Away

‘If a gun points toward me or a fist or blunt object comes down on me, I have no witty response to deliver in perfect English.’

By

Christine Nguyen Lerios
July 2021

Into the Screech

A lifelong musician rediscovers the joy of being a novice.

By

Anne Reynolds

Dec21_SummerSession
Latest Features Essays Advice Magazine Contact
@2021 Stanford University | Accessibility | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use