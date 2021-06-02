Essays
During the pandemic, a video game offers more than simple fun.
August 6, 2021
What it’s like at the boundary of two worlds.
Those first weeks, I was sure I didn’t belong at Stanford.
July 30, 2021
Inside a Search and Rescue mission.
July 7, 2021
My identity isn’t a cultural essence. It’s a political state of mind.
June 22, 2021
The view from the ICU, 12 months later.
June 17, 2021
The tolls of a ‘better future’ focus.
June 10, 2021
What Justice Scalia and hate crimes have taught me about being Asian American.
June 2, 2021
‘If a gun points toward me or a fist or blunt object comes down on me, I have no witty response to deliver in perfect English.’
A lifelong musician rediscovers the joy of being a novice.