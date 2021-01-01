magazine
current issue
December 2021
cover story
Sensors, samples, sequencing, scans. Meet the world’s most quantified human, and see why he thinks his approach can fix what ails our health care system.
Features
N. Scott Momaday, whose writing sparked a renaissance in Indigenous literature, turns his attention to the earth.
What a data deep dive, a Pulitzer and a bouncy ball can teach us about journalism’s rekindling.
Essays
All Right Now
A new arts center in East Palo Alto takes its cues from the teens it is designed to serve.
Politics and power haven’t changed much since Allen Drury, ’39, wrote his midcentury masterpiece. But trust has.