December 2021

cover story

The Measures of a Man

Sensors, samples, sequencing, scans. Meet the world’s most quantified human, and see why he thinks his approach can fix what ails our health care system.

Past Issues

Classifieds

Contact the magazine

Dec21_SummerSession

Features

Grounded

N. Scott Momaday, whose writing sparked a renaissance in Indigenous literature, turns his attention to the earth.

By

Deni Ellis Béchard

Read All About It

What a data deep dive, a Pulitzer and a bouncy ball can teach us about journalism’s rekindling.

The Measures of a Man

Sensors, samples, sequencing, scans. Meet the world’s most quantified human, and see why he thinks his approach can fix what ails our health care system.

By

Deni Ellis Béchard

Essays

Turning the Page

One man of letters remembers another.

By

Daniel A. Olivas

All Right Now

Meet Safia Elhillo

By

Ray Levy Uyeda

Made for Youth, by Youth

A new arts center in East Palo Alto takes its cues from the teens it is designed to serve.

By

Jill Patton

Tear Up this Tree

Somewhere in you is a rebel with a crayon.

By

Summer Moore Batte

The Ticker - December 2021

Stanford people in the news and on the move.

Rain Check

An atmospheric river was no match for alumni ready to reunite at last.

By

Summer Moore Batte

Hot Wings

The race to reclaim supersonic flight.

By

Sam Scott

The Bowser Effect

Bringing Black female friendship to the fore, on-screen and off.

By

Makeda Easter

What We Can Learn from ‘Advise and Consent’

Politics and power haven’t changed much since Allen Drury, ’39, wrote his midcentury masterpiece. But trust has.

By

Ivan Maisel

Columns

Plane Sight

How stories about alumni take flight.

By

Kathy Zonana

Renewing Our Community

A fall quarter devoted to reconnecting after 18 months apart.

By

Marc Tessier-Lavigne

Departments

Dialogue — December 2021

Book Review: Of Vice and Virtue

New and Notable

By

Sam Scott

Biblio File: What to Read Now — December 2021

New releases that inspire us.

Forget-Me-Nots

Hundreds of wooden flowers are planted to remember those who died of COVID-19.

By

Evan Peng

Farewells

Obituaries — December 2021

Emergency Medicine Doctor Pioneered Health Care in the Wild

Paul Stuart Auerbach, MS ’89

By

Carly Stern

Computing Pioneer and Burning Man Artist

Lawrence Moser Breed, ’62, MS ’65

By

Christine Foster

Entertainment Lawyer Who Championed Independent Filmmakers

Shelley H. Surpin, ’70

By

Christine Foster

