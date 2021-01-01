Biblio File: What to Read Now — December 2021

We Recommend: Perspectives

Our First Civil War: Patriots and Loyalists in the American Revolution, H.W. Brands, ’75; Doubleday. Turns out, being forced to choose sides in the name of country is a very American experience.

Gitty and Kvetch, Caroline Kusin Pritchard, ’10, MA ’14; Atheneum Books for Young Readers. Everyone needs a friend like Kvetch, whose Yiddishisms add levity to a dreary day in this gorgeously illustrated children’s book.

Vera, Carol Edgarian, ’84; Scribner. Moxie and street smarts help a 15-year-old find a foothold in the rubble of 1906 San Francisco.

Blood, Powder, and Residue: How Crime Labs Translate Evidence into Proof, Beth A. Bechky, MA ’92, PhD ’99; Princeton U. Press. A fascinating look at the scientists who solve mysteries by investigating all that’s left behind.

Creative Acts for Curious People: How to Think, Create, and Lead in Unconventional Ways, Sarah Stein Greenberg, MBA ’06; Ten Speed Press. Rev up your ingenuity with this treasure map of the mind from the executive director of Stanford’s d.school.