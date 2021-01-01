Biblio File: What to Read Now — September 2021

Under the Sky We Make: How to Be Human in a Warming World, Kimberly Nicholas, ’99, PhD ’09; G.P. Putnam’s Sons. What can one person do right now to help the earth? Plenty.

All the Water I’ve Seen Is Running, Elias Rodriques, ’13; W.W. Norton. A debut novel shows that you can go home again, but, oh, the baggage is heavy.

The Failed Promise: Reconstruction, Frederick Douglass, and the Impeachment of Andrew Johnson, Robert S. Levine, MA ’77, PhD ’81; W.W. Norton. Inside the post–Civil War struggle for human rights that still reverberates today.

Humor, Seriously: Why Humor Is a Secret Weapon in Business and Life, Jennifer Aaker, PhD ’95, and Naomi Bagdonas, MBA ’15; Crown. Funny but true: Wit works magic in the workplace.

Power Moms: How Executive Mothers Navigate Work and Life, Joann S. Lublin, MA ’71; Harper Collins. Comparing Boomer and Gen X moms’ experiences to assess whether we’ve made progress.