The Ticker - December 2021

Guido Imbens, a professor at the Graduate School of Business and in the department of economics, is one of three winners of the 2021 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for developing tools that help economists draw precise conclusions from complex, seemingly chaotic real-life situations.

Associate professor of neurology Michelle Monje, MD ’04, PhD ’04, was awarded a 2021 MacArthur Fellowship, aka genius grant, for her work to understand healthy brain development and to create therapies for lethal brain tumors. A few days earlier, her husband, Karl Deisseroth, MD ’00, PhD ’98, a professor of bio-engineering and of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, and a giant in the field of optogenetics, received the Lasker Award, which recognizes visionaries whose insight and perseverance have led to dramatic advances with practical medical potential.

And elsewhere in “power couples” news, Sterling K. Brown, ’98, won an Emmy for narration in a CNN miniseries on Abraham Lincoln, and NBC greenlighted The Endgame, starring his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathé, ’98.