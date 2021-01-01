The Ticker - July 2021

Incoming frosh Alexandra Huynh has been named the 2021 U.S. National Youth Poet Laureate.

Elizabeth Reese, Yunpoví (“willow flower” in Tewa), has joined Stanford Law School as an assistant professor. She is the first Native American faculty member at the school.

Jason Wingard, ’95, is the first Black president of Temple University, in Pennsylvania. He was formerly dean and professor at Columbia University’s School of Professional Studies.

You may soon see Sally Ride, ’73, MS ’75, PhD ’78, emblazoned on your pocket change. Images of Ride, the first American woman in space, and writer Maya Angelou will lead the rollout, beginning in 2022, of a series of U.S. quarters depicting notable American women.

The Vanishing Half—a New York Times bestseller by Brit Bennett, ’12, about light-skinned Black twin sisters whose lives diverge radically when one assumes a life passing as white—will be adapted into an HBO series. Bennett will be an executive producer on the show alongside Issa Rae, ’07.

Maria “Lore” Aguayo, ’93, MS ’00, has become the third female Civil Engineer Corps officer to be promoted to rear admiral.