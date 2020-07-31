Obituaries — December 2021

Faculty

Van Austin Harvey, of Palo Alto, July 11, at 95. He was George Edwin Burnell Professor of Religious Studies, emeritus. He was a pioneer in the secular study of religion and helped transform the department of religious studies by making it more interdisciplinary and broadening it to include Jewish and Buddhist studies. His book Ludwig Feuerbach and the Interpretation of Religion was awarded the American Academy of Religion Award for Excellence in 1996, and he also held NEH and Guggenheim fellowships and a visiting fellowship at Cambridge. Survivors: his wife, Margaret; and sons, Jonathan and Christopher.





1940s

George Warren Hellyer Jr., ’43 (political science), LLB ’49, of Calistoga, Calif., June 17, at 99. He was a member of Phi Kappa Psi and served in the Navy during World War II. After making partner at a San Francisco law firm, he sought a new course and found it on the Greek island of Corfu, where he spent the next 10 years studying ceramics. After meeting his future husband, he returned to the San Francisco area. In Calistoga, he bought 50 acres of farmland and undertook a new career as a vintner and a new mode of artwork in acrylic paint. Survivors: his husband, Ira Yeager.

Naomi Thrapp Gadd, ’44 (social science/social thought), of Scottsdale, Ariz., August 22, at 98. She served as president of Kappa Alpha Theta. She raised her children in Visalia, Calif., where she supported her wider community through the PTA and Tulare County Panhellenic. She was an avid golfer and played until age 89. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter, ’43, and son, Peter, ’72. Survivors: her daughter, Luanne Kittle; four grandchildren; and three great-grandsons.

Catherine Ellen Jones Cramer, ’47 (economics), of Santa Barbara, Calif., July 31, 2020, at 95, of heart failure. Through volunteer work, she contributed to her communities in New York City, Williamsburg, Va., Iowa, Missouri and Paris. In California, she organized the Orange County Philharmonic Symphony for Youth concerts. In Texas, she was founding director of the Scurry County Museum and helped it meet national accreditation standards. She also enjoyed horseback riding until age 85. Survivors: her daughters, Carol Cramer Bullard and Holly; and two grandchildren.

Barbara Jean “Bobbie” Levy Greenberg, ’47, of San Francisco, June 16, 2020, at 94. She was a prolific painter in the impressionist style and an avid traveler and adventurer. She loved experiencing the world with her husband of 72 years, John, who died six months after she passed. Survivors: her children, Tom, Janie Friend and Steve; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Bernice “Beez” Glendenning Jones, ’47 (economics and political science), of Cupertino, Calif., June 12, at 95. She was a leader of the Women’s Vocational Committee. She served her community as a volunteer for the YMCA and Cupertino Historical Society and Museum and supporter of open space initiatives. As a third-generation alumna whose grandfather was in the first graduating class of 1892, she was a lifelong Stanford football fan. She was predeceased by her husband, Samuel. Survivors: her children, Glen, ’76, Claire Becker and Roy; and eight grandchildren, including Grace, ’12.

Betty Yvonne Santi Stewart, ’47 (economics), of Merced, Calif., June 22, at 96. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta and the women’s tennis team. During World War II, she was a Red Cross nurse volunteer on campus. She helped turn the family dairy and ice business into the Delta-Sierra Beverage Company. She served her community as a PTA president and supporter of Merced’s educational, medical and cultural institutions. She was predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Donald, ’45. Survivors: her children, Melinda Stewart Wilbur, ’71, Jana Cezar, Donald Jr., Andrea Sofranek and Robert; 15 grandchildren, including Annamarie Sofranek, ’22; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Joan Santi Baakkonen, ’52.

Horace Byington Wulff Jr., ’47 (industrial engineering), MS ’48 (mechanical engineering), of Sacramento, Calif., May 30, at 95. He was a member of Phi Kappa Psi. He worked initially at Campbell Soup and then for 15 years at Aerojet. When he was laid off during an economic downturn, he realized his dream of opening Wulff’s French Restaurant, which he ran for 20 years. In retirement, he enjoyed skiing, sailing and traveling. He was predeceased by his first wife, Helen, ’48; children, John and Ann; and stepson, Mike Bibinoff. Survivors: his wife, Nina Bibinoff.

Wayne Clifford Erickson, ’49 (industrial engineering), of Kirkland, Wash., August 20, at 94. He was a member of the football and baseball teams and Zeta Psi. He served as a Navy pilot during World War II. After two decades of work, he entered service with the Lutheran World Federation and spent over a decade delivering humanitarian aid in the Middle East. In retirement, he transported patients in remote areas of Central America as a volunteer pilot for Wings of Hope. Survivors: his wife of 71 years, Frances (Wakeman, ’50); and children, Dianne Schultheis, David, Karen Alberto and Richard.

William Arthur Hage, ’49 (economics), of San Francisco, June 29, at 97. He served in the Army Air Force during World War II. At Crocker First National Bank, he rose from an investment analyst to head of the state trust investment department. In retirement, he served as arbitrator for the Pacific Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers and New York Stock Exchange. He also became an active ballroom dancer with the Golden Gate chapter of the National Smooth Dancers. He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth. Survivors: his stepdaughter, Yvonne Chester; grandson; and brother.

Barbara Working Milligan, ’49 (social science/social thought), of Portola Valley, Calif., April 14, at 93. She was on the Women’s Council. She grew up on campus and married in Stanford Memorial Church. After earning her master’s degree in psychology from San José State, she worked as a school psychologist for 21 years. She traveled to Bhutan and Greenland and across Russia on the Trans-Siberian Railway, but she most loved canoeing and exploring nature with her children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Dick. Survivors: her children, Brook, Lyle Wilen and Cathlin; six grandchildren; and brother, John Working.





1950s

Edward Lewis Culin lll, ’50 (economics), of Oakland, July 2, at 95. He was a member of Zeta Psi and the football team and served as a Navy pilot during the Korean War. He began his 40-year career in the financial sector with Brush, Slocumb & Co. and retired from Morgan Stanley. He loved fishing, family road trips, Stanford athletics, adventures with Stanford Travel/Study and competing (until age 90) in the San Francisco Olympic Club’s annual fitness competition. He was predeceased by his wife, Arlene, and longtime companion, Alice Bennett. Survivors: his children, Lisa and Edward; and two granddaughters.

Mary Elizabeth Hill Skougaard, ’50 (communication), of Los Altos, Calif., June 27, at 92. She was a member of Cap & Gown, reporter and editor for the Daily and the first female station manager and infamous on-air personality “Stanford Sadie” for KZSU. She worked in the radio and TV industry in San Francisco and New York City. While raising her children, she continued to write and also represented her neighborhood before the city council. She was an avid bridge player, tennis partner, hiker, skier and family history researcher. Survivors: her husband, Robert; daughter, Lynette Barnum; and two grandchildren.

James Sidney Watkinson, ’50 (economics), of Richmond, Va., June 26, at 94. He served in the Army and Navy during the Korean War. He spent his career in commercial real estate with Thalhimer, eventually serving as chairman and CEO of Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer. He held numerous leadership roles for professional, business and civic associations, but his greatest pleasure came from serving the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation for more than 60 years. He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Douglas; daughter Kathy Ivins; and son James. Survivors: his companion, Jean Lane; children Sarah and Robert; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

John Edwin Whiting, ’50 (biological sciences), of Loganville, Ga., August 20, at 96, of heart failure. He earned his law degree from UC Hastings. During 60 years of legal practice, he was a trial lawyer specializing in insurance defense and malpractice. For more than 25 years, he was the corporate attorney for Joseph Farms, one of the largest dairy operations in California. He was predeceased by his daughter Laura Jones and granddaughter. Survivors: his wife of 50 years, Carol; children Sharon Eells, Lynda Walker, Joan Edington, Nancy Bramell, Adam and Jack; stepdaughters, Kimberly Mayfield, Karen Gibson and Cynthia Fox; 24 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Robert Byron Downer, ’51 (sociology), MBA ’53, of Media, Pa., August 30, 2019, at 89. He was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa. After serving in the Army Medical Corps, he undertook a career with Scott Paper and then founded Bio Clinic in 1969. He was a sports fan, especially Stanford sports, and served as Little League association president; he also supported the Media Youth Center and coached numerous youth basketball and baseball teams. He was predeceased by his first wife, Marjorie Blemker Downer, ’53, MA ’54. Survivors: his wife of 39 years, Josephine; sons, Andrew, Gregg and Robert; stepson, Timothy Daland; granddaughter; and stepgrandson.

Martin Perlberger, ’51 (economics), JD ’54, of Sacramento, Calif., May 2, at 93. After enduring five years in German concentration camps, he enrolled at Stanford, where he was a member of the soccer, sailing and polo teams. He practiced law in Washington, D.C., and then in Beverly Hills, Calif., where he specialized in film, entertainment and international law. He also enjoyed sailing, tennis and horseback riding with the Cowboy Lawyers Association. Survivors: his son, Mark; and brother, Ralph, ’53.

Joseph Remo Pinotti, ’51 (education), MBA ’53, of Williamsburg, Va., May 10, at 91. He played freshman football, baseball and rugby and was president of Delta Tau Delta. He served in the Army Medical Corps during the Korean War. His civilian career spanned 40 years, beginning with positions in Italy, Spain and Switzerland with Dow Chemical. He also held board and advisory positions with Williamsburg Community Hospital and William and Mary’s Mason School of Business, but he especially enjoyed researching his family’s Italian roots. Survivors: his wife of 67 years, Beverley (Logan, ’53); children, Douglas, Marc and Thomas; and seven grandchildren.

Peter Green Hight, ’52 (psychology), of Novato, Calif., June 11, at 90, of pneumonia. He wrestled, sang in the choir and was a member of Kappa Sigma. He served in the Marine Corps. He took an advertising job after college, worked in sales for Scott Paper in New York, sold radio ads in Portland, Ore., managed brokerage accounts in San Francisco, was a model for print and commercials, and acted on TV and film. He also enjoyed travel, gardening, classical music and hiking. Survivors: his wife, Judy; children, Ellen, Steven and Sarah Montague; and two grandsons.

Harvey Chambers King, ’52 (industrial engineering), of Kailua, Hawaii, May 31, at 93. He served in the Marine Corps during World War II. He was a member of Phi Kappa Psi and played freshman basketball and JV football. After relocating to Hawaii, he founded King & Neel Insurance in 1967. He was a mentor to many in both his business and personal life and promoted optimism, honesty and integrity. He especially enjoyed traveling the world with his wife. Survivors: his wife, Mary (Hines, ’53); children, Suzanne, ’76, Doreen King Stevens, ’78, and Don, ’83; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Reginald Louis Scotte Doggett III, ’53 (basic medical sciences), MD ’56, of Fair Oaks, Calif., July 6, at 89. He was a yell leader, a member of Phi Gamma Delta and the Alpha Omega Alpha academic medical honor society, and famous on campus for his banjo playing. After Air Force service and residencies at Cornell and Memorial Sloan-Kettering, he returned to Stanford as a radiation therapy fellow, then instructor and assistant professor. After 24 years in private practice, he served as department chair of radiation oncology at UC Davis. He was a fellow of the American College of Radiology and the American Society of Therapeutic Radiation Oncology. He also had a passion for traditional jazz. He was predeceased by his former wife, Louise, and daughter Wendy. Survivors: his wife of 33 years, Catherine; and children Scott and Victoria.

Janet Thomason Tallman, ’53 (social service), of Los Alamos, N.M., June 25, at 89. After a master’s degree from USC, she joined the staff of Burbank Family Services. She raised her children in Los Alamos and was a counselor at the Los Alamos Family Council for more than 25 years. She supported United Church activities in many ways and was also a board member, director, and mentor for Jemez House for boys and Casa Mesita for girls. Survivors: her husband of 65 years, Chuck; children, Kathy Landschulz and Dave; five grandsons; and sister, Joan Thomason Scott, ’51.

Peter Clay Frusetta, ’54 (Spanish), of Tres Pinos, Calif., February 26, 2020, at 87. He served in the Army. At Stanford, he played in the marching band. He went from running the family ranch to representing San Benito County and portions of surrounding counties for three terms in the California State Assembly. He also researched and published books on regional history and wrote a weekly newspaper column, “The Cowboy in the Capitol.” Survivors: his children, Robert, Jennifer, Nancy Moore and Jack; 11 grandchildren; and sister.

Alan George Richards, ’54 (undergraduate law), of Menifee, Calif., March 16, at 88, of chronic heart failure. Instead of continuing on to law school, he became an early Silicon Valley entrepreneur. In a career lasting 30 years, he led multiple electronics businesses, opened a computer store, served on the board of Digital Power and was vice president of marketing and sales for Phihong USA. In retirement, he rebooted his passion for photography and also served on the board of the Mistlin Gallery in Modesto, Calif. Survivors: his wife, Alice; children, Kaira, Scott, Linda and Lori; and stepdaughter, Tami Mastain.

James Reginald “Jim” Stockton, ’54 (art), of San Francisco, May 6, at 88. He was art director for the Chaparral and a member of the Hammer & Coffin Society, Sigma Alpha Epsilon and the crew team. During his Navy service, he was a cartoonist and illustrator for Stars and Stripes. In his career with James Stockton Associates, he specialized in book design. He also founded and chaired the Stanford Conference on Design and was a core faculty member of the Stanford Professional Publishing Course. He was the proud owner of a classic 356 Porsche coupe, which he drove for nearly 50 years around Europe and up Highway 1 in California. Survivors: his wife of 43 years, Karen Tucker.

Robert George Davis, ’57 (mechanical engineering), of Portland, Ore., July 23, at 85, of heart attack. He was a member of Alpha Delta Phi. After serving in the Marine Corps, he began a 60-year career with Trane Technologies, retiring after 34 years as owner and manager of Trane Oregon. He also served as senior warden at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Survivors: his wife of 48 years, Betsy; children, Robert, Taylor, David Volonte, Gina Volonte, Mattson, Donald Volonte and Margaret Burchill; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Alice Geary Kilham, ’57 (social science/social thought), of Ashland, Ore., June 3, at 86, of heart failure. She was a member of Cap & Gown. After running an arts and crafts gallery in Berkeley, she earned a degree in environmental design from the California College of Arts and Crafts in 1979. Based on this training, she relocated to the Klamath Falls, Ore., area, where she built and lived in a tiny home that relied on solar and composting energy that was ahead of its time. She also ran the Saddlerock Café, supported environmental causes and was appointed to the Klamath River Basin Compact Commission. She was predeceased by her former husband, Richard. Survivors: her children, Nancy and Edward.

Milton Julius Bonzell, ’58, MA ’59 (education), of Pine Grove, Calif., July 7, at 84, of stomach cancer. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta. After earning his EdD at the U. of San Francisco, he had a 37-year career as an educator. He served as an elementary school principal in Belmont, Calif., and superintendent in Forestville, Calif. He was an avid fisherman, world traveler, reader of historical nonfiction and lifelong fan of Stanford sports. Survivors: his wife of 58 years, Sandra; sons Eric and Kirk; and five grandchildren.

Charles Austin Shea III, ’58 (international relations), of Sisters, Ore., January 8, at 85, of Parkinson’s disease. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi and the football team. Despite winning the Pac-8 rushing title his senior year, he opted to pursue his JD from Santa Clara U. over playing in the NFL. In the Bay Area, he was a partner at Mullen and Fillipi before relocating to Portland, Ore., and joining Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt. He was predeceased by his first wife, Carolyn (Ober, ’59); son Charles Shea IV; and a granddaughter. Survivors: his wife of 23 years, Rinda; children Karen Connell and Michael; stepchildren, Michelle Carpenter, Rob Lindsay and Joseph Lindsay; and 10 grandchildren and stepgrandchildren.

Richard I. “Dick” Whaley, ’58 (civil engineering), of Palo Alto, July 2, at 88. He served in the Army. In a career lasting more than 50 years, he was a business owner, consulting engineer for the city of Woodside, Calif., utility inspector for Palo Alto and engineering consultant for the state of California. He loved watching sports, family camping in Yosemite and getaways with his wife to Pismo Beach. Survivors: his wife of 68 years, Joan; children, Justine Hennessy, Alexis, Cara, Marianna, Daryl von Haunalter and Garratt; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Susan Nourse Peterson, ’59 (history), of Livermore, Calif., February 22, at 84. An outdoor enthusiast, she raised her children in Nevada and enjoyed planning family hiking, camping and backpacking trips throughout the Southwest. She also prioritized volunteering and, with Girl Scouts, introduced many girls to outdoor adventuring, leading backpack trips in the Grand Canyon and through the Zion Narrows and establishing a canoeing program built around multi-day trips on the Colorado and Green rivers. When her children were grown, she continued to work with young people, teaching elementary school for eight years in Los Angeles. After moving to Livermore, she devoted time to her grandsons, volunteered in several classrooms and traveled the West with her husband. She was an avid reader, birdwatcher and genealogist. Survivors: her husband Rolf, ’59; children, Sharon, ’84, Steve and Linda; two grandsons; and brother John Nourse, ’62.

David Wayne Scholz, ’59 (economics), of Sunnyvale, Calif., July 14, at 83, following a stroke. He was a member of the rugby team, Phi Kappa Sigma and ROTC. He served in the Army Reserves and earned his MBA from Santa Clara U. A career in sales ultimately led him to open a commercial real estate brokerage. He also taught catechism at the Church of the Resurrection and coached and refereed youth soccer. He spent his 80th birthday on top of Half Dome. Survivors: his wife of 60 years, Charlotte (Maytham, ’59); children, Diane Scholz Regonini, ’84, Bonnie Puleo and Doug; and seven grandchildren.

Miriam “Mim” Wallace Sellgren, ’59 (sociology), of San Diego, June 10, at 84. Her love of travel began with a postgraduation trip around the world. After earning a teaching certificate from San Diego State, she taught primary school. She was later the executive secretary for the director of Scripps Oceanographic Institute in La Jolla, Calif. She was a lifelong learner with a deep interest in religion and history and also sang in the choir of St. Paul’s Cathedral. She was predeceased by her sons David and Andrew. Survivors: her son Steve; four grandchildren; and former husband, Alan, ’60.

Winfield Scott Wilmore, ’59 (general engineering), of Diablo, Calif., November 11, 2020, at 83. He was a member of Navy ROTC and Delta Kappa Epsilon. After service in the Marine Corps, he earned his MBA at USC. He began his career in precision toolmaking in Belgium. His innovations in electronic measurement culminated in his career at Lockheed as a member of the THAAD missile team. He also enjoyed travel, tennis and golf. Survivors: his wife of 56 years, Cynthia; children, Laurie, ’89, and Gregory, ’91; and three grandsons.





1960s

Marjorie Louise Stovall Koldinger, ’60 (political science), of Sacramento, Calif., April 11, at 83, of glioblastoma. She was in the first Stanford in Germany group and also studied abroad in Japan. While raising her children, she served her community as a docent at the Sacramento Zoo and Crocker Art Museum, Cub Scout den mother and supporter of environmental causes. She later earned a master’s degree in accounting from Golden Gate U. and worked for the IRS before establishing her own tax services business. Survivors: her husband of 57 years, Ralph, ’59; sons, Eric and Kurt; three grandchildren; and sister.

Alan Alexander Burns, ’61, MS ’63, PhD ’68 (electrical engineering), of Portola Valley, Calif., August 20, 2019, at 79, of progressive supranuclear palsy. He also earned an MBA from Santa Clara U. At SRI International and later at a small research firm, he led projects involving radar, lasers and avionics. He was awarded the NSF Antarctic Service Medal and the Defense Nuclear Agency Meritorious Public Service Award. He was also the principal inventor of the FoxTrax hockey puck that could be tracked on screen during TV broadcasts. Survivors: his wife of 42 years, Patricia; children, Adrian and Ian, four grandchildren; and two siblings.

Jon Michael Loreen, ’61 (political science), of Seattle, May 25, at 81. He was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma and crew team captain. After five years of Navy service, he earned his JD from the U. of Washington. After a year as a Snohomish County prosecutor, he co-founded a law firm. He served as a state administrative law judge from 1993 to 2010. He was an avid bicyclist and in 2016 cycled from North Dakota to Washington, D.C. Survivors: his wife of 48 years, Susan; daughters, Kirsten, ’97, and Ingrid Loreen Rechtin, ’00; five grandchildren; and sister.

Douglas Henderson Lowndes Jr., ’61 (physics), of Port Charlotte, Fla., August 15, at 81. After earning his PhD from the U. of Colorado, he was a professor at the U. of Oregon until 1979. He was then the founding scientific director of the Center for Nanophase Materials Science at Oak Ridge National Lab and, starting in 1986, professor at the U. of Tennessee. He was named the Oak Ridge Scientist of the Year in 1995. He was predeceased by his wife, Gayle. Survivors: his partner, Maureen Peters; children, Erik and Katie; and six grandchildren.

Donald Eugene Thompson, ’61 (biological sciences), of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., February 12, at 81, of complications of diabetes. He was a member of the football team and Alpha Delta Phi. After medical school at Northwestern, he did his residency in Detroit, where he remained in practice. He also served as secretary for the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. He enjoyed traveling with his family and volunteering at the Boys and Girls Club of America. Survivors: his wife, Anne; children, Virginia Gauger, Marcie Eberle and Brad; and six grandchildren.

Susan H. Sterling Monjauze, ’63 (French), of Brooklyn, N.Y., June 13, at 79. She was on the swim team. She raised her children in Paris while working for Pacesetter. She later returned to the Bay Area, where she worked in financial services. She was an avid gardener, opera fan and antique collector and a dedicated volunteer and fund-raiser for Ability Path and Stanford. Survivors: her children, Valerie Casey and Thierry, ’95; and five grandchildren.

Carol Patrice Christ, ’67 (humanities), of Heraklion, Greece, July 14, at 75, of cancer. She earned her PhD in religious studies at Yale and later taught at Columbia, Harvard Divinity School, Pomona College, San José State and the California Institute of Integral Studies. As the co-editor and author of eight books, she was a founding figure of the women’s spirituality movement. She also chaired the American Academy of Religion’s women and religion program and was a dedicated environmental activist. Survivors: her cousin.

Tadataka “Tachi” Yamada, ’67 (history), of Seattle, August 3, at 76. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi. As a scientist and physician, he had a profound effect on modern pharmaceuticals. After medical school at NYU and training at UCLA, he spent 13 years as head of gastroenterology and chair of medicine at the U. of Michigan. He then joined Beecham SmithKline to focus on developing new medications and eventually became chairman of GlaxoSmithKline. In 2006, he became president of global health at the Gates Foundation. He later worked for Takeda, co-founded several biotech companies and was a persistent advocate for gene therapies. Survivors: his wife, Leslie.

Francis “Frank” Paine, ’68 (political science), of Center Sandwich, N.H., June 30, at 75, of cancer. He studied overseas in Harlaxton with Stanford in Britain. He later studied Portuguese at the Defense Language Institute and earned his MBA from the U. of Connecticut. Survivors: his wife, Frederica; and sister.

Steven Hudson Dougherty, ’69 (biological sciences), of Santa Barbara, Calif., November 6, 2020, at 74, of glioblastoma. After medical school at UCSF, he completed a general surgery residency at the U. of Minnesota. He spent his medical career as a trauma surgeon and trainer of medical residents at Texas Tech U. Health Sciences Center El Paso. Survivors: his wife of 46 years, Leah; and four children.

Pamela Ruth McDonald, ’69 (English), of Penobscot, Maine, April 16, at 73, of T-cell lymphoma. She began her nonprofit career in Stanford’s development office. After relocating to New Hampshire, she held development positions with Concord Hospital, the National Kidney Foundation and others. She was also director of Christian education and a vestry member for her Episcopal congregations and was commissioned as a diocesan lay preacher. She entered divinity school at age 63, earned her master’s degree and served as chaplain at Compassus Hospice. Survivors: her husband, Christopher Closs; children, Joseph Truesdale IV, ’96, Katharine Truesdale and Benjamin Truesdale; six grandchildren; and brother, Paul McDonald, ’65.





1970s

Martha Hummer Bradley, ’71 (art), of Santa Barbara, Calif., July 21, at 72. She earned a graduate degree in education from USC. She taught school in Los Angeles before becoming a photography editor for Bon Appétit magazine. After moving to London, she worked for Sotheby’s. Her passions included travel, trekking in India on behalf of a beloved charity and contemporary photography. Survivors: her husband, Floyd; former husband Joseph Field; former husband Edward Carfagno; sons, Charlton Field and Matthew Field; stepchildren, Camilla Craven, William Bradley and Melissa Bradley; grandchild; and sister.

John Philip Glaser, ’71 (English), of Napa, Calif., July 5, at 72, of multiple myeloma. He was a member of Sigma Chi and the swim team. He earned his master’s degree at Harvard and EdD at UC Berkeley. In his career as an educator, he taught English, ran a program that trained retirees as tutors, founded a Montessori school, worked as an educational consultant, taught graduate courses in organizational leadership and served as a high school principal and superintendent of the Napa Valley Unified School District. Survivors: his wife of 49 years, Carol (Boone, ’71); daughters, Amelia and Bronwyn, ’98; four grandchildren; and two siblings.

Nancy Ellen Stuart Grisham, ’71 (history), of Sebastopol, Calif., July 18, at 72, of complications from a head injury. She earned her JD at UC Hastings and was the first woman to serve as district attorney in Redding, Calif. She later served as deputy county counsel in Placer County and then Marin County, where she specialized in land use regulation and environmental law.

Marc Rene Brosseau, ’73 (English), of Greenwood Village, Colo., April 29, at 69, of lung cancer. He studied abroad in England and worked at KZSU. He earned his JD from the U. of Colorado, where he edited the law review. He first worked at Weller, Friedrich, Hickish, Hazlitt and Ward, then was a founding member of Kerr Friedrich Brosseau Bartlett. As a trial attorney, he specialized in product liability defense, and he also taught as an adjunct professor at the U. of Colorado School of Law. Survivors: his wife, Stacey; son, Royce; and brother.

James Jeffrey Egan, ’78 (psychology), of Santa Rosa, Calif., May 22, at 65. He was a member of Sigma Chi and ROTC. He earned his JD from Santa Clara U. He practiced civil litigation in San Jose, then relocated his practice to Hawaii. He finally settled in Santa Rosa, where he focused on family law. He enjoyed following all the San Francisco sports teams and was a loyal Cardinal fan. Survivors: his brother.





1980s

John Doggett Corse Jr., ’82 (political science), of Baltimore, June 24, at 61. He was a member of Zeta Psi and the tennis team. He earned his JD from the U. of Kansas. His initial positions were with Piper & Marbury and USF&G, but he later worked as a corporate litigator for Constellation Energy and subsidiaries of Exelon. Most recently, he was vice president and general counsel at Baltimore Gas and Electric. He loved his adopted home of Baltimore and mentoring young tennis players. Survivors: his wife, Andrea (Markl, ’82); daughters, Alexa, ’19, and Cameron; mother, Margaret; and two sisters.

John Mark Dean, ’82 (English), of Tucson, Ariz., July 10, at 63. He taught English in Taiwan through Volunteers in Asia and pursued a career as an editor in the publishing industry. His passions included speech and debate, creative writing, painting, swimming and theater. Survivors: his mother, Derry; and five siblings.

Ralph Albert Lentz, ’86 (communication), of Redwood City, July 13, at 57, of colon cancer. As a student, he was a teaching assistant for health and fitness, anticipating his later work as a gym owner and certified aerobics instructor. In his career in software sales, he held vice president and C-level positions at companies including CA, Macrovision, SparkPost and Aurea Software. He was a founder and longtime board member of the Silicon Valley Executive VP Sales Forum. Survivors: his husband and partner of more than 30 years, Mark; and two brothers.





1990s

Aaron Murdock Hoover, ’99 (mechanical engineering), of Boston, December 30, 2020, at 42, of glioblastoma. He earned his PhD from UC Berkeley. As a professor at Olin College of Engineering, he taught engineering and design and studied how the principles of biological systems could improve robotic locomotion. He was also an avid cyclist, bass player and woodworker. Survivors: his wife, Robin; son, Ryen; mother, Kathy; and sister, Melissa, ’97.





2000s

Anita Anna Idiculla, ’03 (communication), MA ’04 (education), of Los Angeles, March 7, at 39. She rowed crew and was a yell leader. She initially worked at Tollin/Robins, followed by Warner Brothers and Nickelodeon. After earning her MBA at UCLA, she joined Mattel as a senior marketing manager. She dedicated years of service to the youth programs at Bel Air Presbyterian Church and also enjoyed reading, pop culture, karaoke, meme creation, live music and traveling the world. Survivors: her mother, Anne; and two brothers.





Business

Donald John Gonsalves, MS ’59 (civil engineering), MBA ’62, of South Windsor, Conn., January 3, at 89, of a stroke. His career in finance with Ford, Polaroid, W.R. Grace and Remington enabled him to travel the world, which he continued to do in retirement as a consultant and volunteer in Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Denmark and other countries. He was also an avid tennis player, a board member of the Financial Executive Institute and president of the Stanford Alumni Association of Connecticut. Survivors: his wife of 60 years, Sylvia; children, Edward, Nancy and David; six grandchildren; and brother.

Arthur Lith, MBA ’62, of Sydney, July 25, at 86, of heart failure. He was on the swim and rugby teams. He spent his business career as a software developer. Survivors: his wife, Ilse; and children, Kristina Nogajski and Hendrik.

Richard Warren Vicenti, MBA ’77, of Santa Cruz, Calif., May 7, at 70, of a stroke. He spent his finance career as CFO for numerous Silicon Valley companies. He served as treasurer of Save Our Shores and was an avid skier and hiker, but he especially loved camping with his children in Yosemite and traveling and cycling with his wife. Survivors: his wife, Alesa Lightbourne; children, Eric and Bria; stepsons; stepgrandchildren; and two sisters.





Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences

Peter Graves Dunn, MS ’58 (geology), of Tucson, Ariz., March 3, at 87. He initially worked for the Australian Bureau of Mineral Resources and Mount Isa Mines. Over more than 40 years of exploration, he worked for Bear Creek, Kennecott, Quintana Minerals and Chevron in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Panama, Chile, Ecuador, the Philippines, China and Mongolia. He was also an avid baseball player and fan of Mozart and Gershwin, but he especially loved going on adventures with his family. Survivors: his wife of 61 years, Sherry, MA ’63; children, Mereth, Chris and Ben; grandchildren; and sister.





Education

Harry B. Gelatt Jr., MA ’51, EdD ’64, of Mountain View, June 3, at 94, of a heart attack. He spent 25 years as a teacher, counselor and guidance director for the Palo Alto Unified School District. He then launched a second career as a consultant, speaker and author on decision-making, future-oriented thinking and educational renewal. He was also an enthusiastic tennis player and fan of Stanford and pro sports. He was predeceased by his first wife, Margaret. Survivors: his wife of 40 years, Carol; sons, Paul and Lee; and four grandchildren.

Robert Lytton Spaulding, MA ’57, PhD ’62, of Marysville, Calif., March 25, at 97, of heart failure. He served in the Navy during World War II. After completing his doctorate, he held faculty and administrative positions in schools of education at the U. of Illinois, Hofstra, Duke, San José State and Syracuse. While at Duke, he directed a project to desegregate the public schools of Durham, N.C. Survivors: his wife, Cheryl, PhD ’87; and children, Carl, Ed, Tom, Chris and Cheney.

Mary Louise Mott, MA ’58, of Fresno, Calif., in December 2020, at 91. She went on to earn her EdD from Louisiana State U. She finished her teaching career in teacher training and education at Fresno State. She enjoyed cycling and Volkssport hiking and had completed 10K walks in all 50 states and many foreign countries. Survivors: her sister, Carry.

Stanley L. Cummings Jr., PhD ’75, of Port Townsend, Wash., July 13, at 76, in a cycling accident. He developed educational programs at Yosemite Institute’s Marin campus and held the top leadership post at the Ocean Institute in Dana Point, Calif., for 20 years. In 2007, he became executive director of the Northwest Maritime Center and the Wooden Boat Foundation in Port Townsend. He supported Quimper Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in numerous roles and enjoyed dancing, hiking, biking, scuba diving and traveling. Survivors: his wife of 31 years, Sigrid; daughters, Jennifer and Tarla; four grandchildren; and two siblings.





Engineering

Kenneth Kai-nan Tang, MS ’49 (mechanical engineering), of Pasadena, Calif., July 2, at 94, of heart failure. He served in the Marine Corps. He was co-author of two patents for innovations in engine cooling and thermoelectric temperature control. Survivors: his wife of 70 years, Louise; children, Stephen and Stephanie; three grandchildren; and sister.

Tomoo Ishikawa, MS ’56, PhD ’60 (electrical engineering), of Kodaira, Japan, November 10, 2020, at 88, of heart failure. He spent 28 years in R&D at Hitachi before accepting a teaching position at Musashi Institute of Technology (now Tokyo City University). After being granted emeritus status, he joined Kogasoken as a consultant and technical translator. In retirement, he enjoyed classical music and playing Go. Survivors: his wife, Noriko; and children, Toshio, Tatsuo, Teruo, Tetsuo, Tadao and Natsuko.

William Wells “Bill” Cuthbert, MS ’58 (electrical engineering), of Fresno, Calif., December 20, 2015, at 90. He served in World War II and during the Korean conflict. He was chief of instrumentation at Vandenberg Air Force Base and held two patents in radar technology. In retirement, he worked as a ski instructor and enjoyed restoring antique automobiles. Survivors: his wife of 64 years, Lorraine; seven children; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Elmer H. Luthman, Engr. ’61 (electrical engineering), of Los Gatos, Calif., June 9, at 91. He was an ordained Jesuit and served as dean of sciences at Santa Clara U. After receiving dispensation from Rome, he married, started a family and joined Hewlett-Packard. He later returned to Santa Clara U.’s executive development center and was a consultant for Western Management. He was an avid traveler and, once retired, he also enjoyed painting, cooking, playing bocce and teaching English to new Bay Area immigrants. Survivors: his wife of 51 years, Virginia; sons, Mark and Steve; and five grandchildren.

Frank Eugene Tippets, PhD ’62 (mechanical engineering), of Oroville, Calif., July 7, at 93. He served in the Navy. He spent his career with General Electric in research, development, and design engineering for nuclear electric plants and, for the last 25 years, as an engineering manager. In retirement, he served on the planning commission and town council of Coupeville, Wash., and as a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary. Survivors: his children, William, Michael, Steven, Deborah and Kathryn, and their families.

James Thompson “Tom” Brown Jr., MS ’64 (industrial engineering), of Redding, Conn., January 5, at 86, of aspiration pneumonia. He joined Case & Company of Stamford, Conn., as a management consultant and later became president. In 1985, he founded a management consulting firm specializing in serving the food and grocery industries. He was an avid skier, jogger and tennis player and traveled with his wife to more than 125 countries. He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Alice. Survivors: his children, Kathy Sattler and James Brown III; and two grandchildren.





Humanities and Sciences

Suzanne Broussard Dennery-van Dijl, MA ’49 (political science), of The Hague, Netherlands, June 2, at 95. She loved meeting people from different countries and cultures as she traveled the world with her husband in the Dutch diplomatic service. She was predeceased by her husband, Naboth “Bob” van Dijl, MA ’49. Survivors: her children, Dirk, Margot, Saskia and Elisabeth; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

John Louis Sprague, PhD ’59 (chemistry), of Williamstown, Mass., July 5, at 91, of complications from surgery. He served in the Navy during the Korean War. He authored nine patents and led the family business, a manufacturer of capacitors and specialty integrated circuits, as head of research, president and CEO. He enjoyed scuba diving until age 85 and world travel, and he headed the North American chapter of the Confrérie des Chevaliers du Tastevin. Survivors: his wife of 69 years, Mary-Jane; children, John Sprague Jr., Bill, Cathy Wolf and David; 10 grandchildren; and great-grandson.

Daniel August Dresner, MA ’73 (biological sciences), of Beverly Shores, Ind., July 10, 2020, at 78. He was a high school science teacher in Seaside, Calif. He was also an avid musician, photographer and woodworker. Survivors: his cousins.

Michael Ross Chernick, MS ’76 (operations research), PhD ’78 (statistics), of Holland, Pa., January 1, at 73. He finished his career in biostatistics at the Lankenau Institute for Medical Research. He published numerous books and articles on statistics, including both theoretical work and guides for practitioners. He was a fellow of the American Statistical Association and served as president of the Southern California chapter. He also enjoyed teaching, mentoring, Sudoku and chess. Survivors: his wife of 32 years, Deborah; sons, Kenneth, Nicholas and Daniel; and two siblings.

Gary John Bonitatibus, PhD ’85 (psychology), of New Boston, N.H., July 7, at 62, of pancreatic cancer. He taught psychology at Keene State College and served as department chair. He was also a helicopter pilot and tender of large dogs, but most of all loved his family and being involved in his stepsons’ lives, from attending Boy Scout meetings and chaperoning school field trips to hosting boys-only “Taco Tuesdays.” Survivors: his wife, Elaine; stepsons, Elijah Surrell and Gabriel Surrell; and three siblings.





Law

Keith Elmer Taylor, JD ’54, of Salt Lake City, May 16, at 93. He quit high school to join the Marine Corps at 17 and later served in the Air Force. In a legal career that spanned more than 50 years, he helped grow the firm that is now Parsons Behle & Latimer. He was an active member of the Church of Latter-day Saints and believed having religious faith was important for reaching one’s true potential. Survivors: his wife, Paula Unrath; former wife, Marilyn Olsen; former wife, Patricia Jose; children, Kim, Clark, Greg and Jane Ann; stepchildren, Phillip, Rudy and Jennelle; and 20 grandchildren.