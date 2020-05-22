Many of us are working from home these days. But how do you do your job when your job requires an audience (or sporting events, or a lively Hollywood)? In this video series, which will roll out weekly during the month of May, three alums give us a peek into their lockdown lives—and teach us something new we can do while we’re stuck at home too. Learn how to exercise in confined spaces with Olympic softball player and ESPN broadcaster Jessica Mendoza, ’02, MA ’03, join two ropes together with magician Andrew Evans, MS ’13, and take frame-worthy graduation pictures of your quaranteen with photographer to the stars Art Streiber, ’84.
Online Exclusives
An Olympian, a Magician and a Photographer Walk into a Zoom
Alums who create, perform and broadcast are stuck at home. So they talked to us.
May 22, 2020
Reading time min
You May Also Like
All Right Now
An editor’s epic quest results in a documenTree.
Online Exclusives
On stay-home orders, sourdough starter and the Stanford Duck Syndrome.
All Right Now
What happens when a multitalented tinkerer graduates.