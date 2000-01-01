Powwow can be an intensely social event. For former co-chair Marcel Begay, ’96, it’s what pulls him back to campus. “It serves as an anchor,” he says. For many, it also has larger meaning as a proclamation of the vibrancy of Native life on a campus that long seemed bereft of such, despite its roots on the ancestral lands of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe.



As recently as 1969, there were just four Native undergrads in the Stanford student body. (Today, there are around 300.) Ella Anagick, ’73, a Native Alaskan, remembers the Daily asking to interview her during her freshman year. “I declined,” she says, “because I just wanted to blend in back then.”



But Anagick and the other undergrads made their presence known in other ways. In November 1969, they signed a letter to Stanford president Kenneth Pitzer, asking the university to increase its enrollment of Native students and to offer more administrative and academic support for them, including through changes to student orientation. “Almost anything that is done in this regard will be an improvement over the present situation,” they wrote.



FAMILY MATTERS: For three-time co-chair Jade Okute Win Goodwill, ’21, third from right, Powwow has been a place to reunite with loved ones. Seen here at the most recent in-person Powwow, in 2019, are her father, Darrell Goodwill (Dakota/Lakota), mother Tamsen Holm, ’87 (Navajo), sister Dylan Goodwill and Jade (both Navajo/Hunkpapa Lakota/Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota), with aunt Evelyn Goodstriker (Dakota/Lakota) and cousin Juanita Growing Thunder (Assiniboine Sioux). (Photo: Courtesy Dean A. Eyre III, ’80)

The letter helped spur a new chapter in the Native experience at Stanford. By 1970, Indigenous enrollment had increased sevenfold, and the newly founded Stanford American Indian Organization (SAIO) was pressing to remove the Indian mascot, which would happen in 1972. In 1974, Stanford’s Native American Cultural Center (NACC) opened, the enduring heart of Native life on campus.



Amid all this, the first Powwow was held on May 1, 1971. Ads said the event would highlight Native culture to the local community and raise money for student financial aid. They also had a political cast: The two-day dance would honor the Sioux men, women and children massacred by U.S. Cavalry at the Battle of Wounded Knee in 1890, an event one organizer likened to atrocities in Vietnam.



Dean Chavers, MA ’73, MA ’75, PhD ’76, a Lumbee Indian who had been part of the Native occupation of Alcatraz the year before, remembers another motivation as well: to attract Native students to Stanford and to make life better for the few already there. “It was most important for the freshmen,” he says. “They were pretty homesick.”