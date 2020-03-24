The Stanford Binge-Watching Guide

Stanford alums have myriad interests and expertise, but just about every one of us likes a good challenge. So, as many of you settle into your temporary realities at home, we’ve got a goal for you: to watch as many Cardinal-tinged TV shows and movies as you can.

Titles are TV series unless noted as a film (*). Streaming options are not in our control and may change.

On Amazon Prime

All or Nothing: Philadelphia Eagles, season 5, Zach Ertz, ’13, himself.

First Wives Club, Tracy Oliver, ’07, creator and executive producer (also check out Girls Trip*); Ryan Michelle Bathe, ’98, “Ari.” (Also on BET+.)

King in the Wilderness*, Trey Ellis, ’84, executive producer.

Labyrinth*, Jennifer Connelly, ’96, “Sarah.” (Also check out The Rocketeer*.)

Westworld, Lisa Joy, ’99, co-creator, executive producer and writer. (Also on HBO Now.)

On Hulu

24, Robert Cochran, ’71, JD ’74, co-creator.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Andre Braugher, ’84, “Captain Ray Holt.”

Superstore, Gabe Miller, ’93, MA ’94, and Jonathan Green, ’95, writers and executive producers.

The Good Doctor, Nicholas Gonzalez, ’98, “Dr. Neil Melendez.”

This Is Us, Sterling K. Brown, ’98, “Randall Pearson.”

On Netflix

Dear White People, Yvette Lee Bowser, ’87, executive producer. (Also check out Living Single; Black-ish.)

Friends from College, Fred Savage, ’98, "Max." (Also check out The Wonder Years on Hulu.)

Fuller House, Lex Passaris, ’79, associate director.

Gentefied, Linda Yvette Chavez, ’04, executive producer.

Luke Cage, Cheo Coker, ’94, creator, producer and writer. (Also check out Ray Donovan.)

Narcos: Mexico, Doug Miro, ’94, creator.

Never Have I Ever, John McEnroe, ’81, himself/narrator.

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak, Sheri Fink, PhD ’98, MD ’99, executive producer.

The Creative Brain*, adjunct professor of psychiatry David Eagleman, creator and writer.

The Half of It*, Alice Wu, ’90, MS ’92, writer and director.

The Social Dilemma, Jeff Orlowski, ’06, director; Tristan Harris, ’06, Jeff Seibert, ’08, Bailey Richardson, ’09, Alex Roetter, ’00, MS ’05, Tim Kendall, ’99, MBA ’06, Justin Rosenstein, ’05, Anna Lembke, MD ’95, Mary Fetter, ’23, and Stanford Internet Observatory research manager Renée DiResta as themselves.

On other services

Boy Meets World, Ben Savage, ’04, “Cory Matthews”; Disney+.

Cherish the Day, Sylvia L. Jones, ’93, writer and executive story editor; OWN.

Hard Knocks: Cleveland Browns, Devon Cajuste, ’15, himself; HBO.

Incredibles 2*, Nicole Grindle, MA ’87, producer; Disney+.

Insecure, Issa Rae, ’07, creator, writer and “Issa Dee”; HBO Now. (Also check out Little*.)





Make a game of it. Try to watch everything from one of these prolific alums.

Ron Bass, ’63, screenwriter, Rain Man* and others.

David Brown, ’36, and Richard Zanuck, ’56, producers, Cocoon* and others.

Roger Corman, ’47, director, Little Shop of Horrors* (1960) and others.

Ted Danson, ’70, actor, The Good Place and others.

Edith Head, MA 1920, costume designer, Roman Holiday* and others.

Elizabeth Hunter, ’87, screenwriter and producer, Jumping the Broom* and others.

Gale Anne Hurd, ’77, executive producer, The Walking Dead and others.

Jonathan King, ’86, executive producer, Finding Forrester* and others.

Alexander Payne, ’83, producer and director, The Descendants* and others.

Rick Porras, ’88, producer, Lord of the Rings* trilogy and others.

Jay Roach, ’79, producer and director, Bombshell* and others.

Sigourney Weaver, ’72, actor, Avatar* and others.