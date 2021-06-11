Read All About It

Keep On Keeping On

In 2020, Stanford’s master’s program in journalism saw its largest number of applications in more than a decade. Hamilton, its director, posits several reasons: “The moment, social justice, holding people accountable, the economy, and our focus—we probably have the most data journalists in the country.”



While Stanford does not have an undergraduate journalism major, students can major in communication and choose the journalism pathway—one of several informal tracks the department offers—to take a cluster of related courses. There’s a good deal of cross-pollination as well; undergrads can take graduate-level courses or follow up their bachelor’s degree with a master’s in journalism. The university is also home to the influential John S. Knight Journalism Fellowships, which support diverse midcareer journalists from around the world who are creating solutions to the field’s most urgent problems.



Campus journalists and professors alike report seeing increased attention in the field from undergrads. Daily editors say freshmen flocked to the paper during the pandemic, even when they had to report remotely about a campus on which they’d never stepped foot. Some 255 students joined the paper in the fall of 2020, down only slightly from 283 in fall 2019 when the on-campus population was typical. And interest spiked this fall to 411 applications. (The Daily accepts everyone who applies, according to chief operating officer Eleni Aneziris, ’20, MA ’21.)



“I can tell you 104 is packed. We have to turn people away, there’s so much interest,” says Zacharia, who teaches Communication 104W: Reporting, Writing and Understanding the News. “People take 104 and they get enchanted with it. I want to teach Comm 104 to everybody at the university. To me, how we’re going to restore respect for credible fact-based news is an urgent national priority. And the way we’re going to do that is for people to understand how real journalism is done.”



Still, pursuing journalism professionally hasn’t necessarily been an easy choice. Many alumni had moments of reflection—even hesitation—about entering a changing and unstable field. Politico’s LeVine hadn’t come to Stanford expecting to go into journalism. But she loved writing, had an interest in policy and politics, and was intrigued by the idea of always getting to talk to people and keep learning. While in the master’s program, she covered East Palo Alto City Council meetings and explored socioeconomic and housing issues. And yet upon graduation, she worried about finding a path forward. “I was definitely really nervous about what the prospects were. It didn’t feel like a really steady industry,” she says. Even after securing an internship at the Los Angeles Times, she didn’t know what was next. “I had no idea where I was going to land. There’s just not as much opportunity.”



Her colleague Ruairí Alfredo Arrieta-Kenna, ’18, an assistant editor at Politico Magazine, had similar concerns. “I didn’t have connections in the industry or familial wealth to fall back on. But being a Stanford student, I had advantages many others don’t,” he says. “I was able to do my first professional journalism internship while studying at Stanford in Washington [SIW], and I later could afford to live in Washington on the low pay of my first full-time journalism job by moonlighting as an RA at SIW. Because the university affords these kinds of opportunities—as well as others, like the Rebele internship program, which I didn’t do but know others who did—journalism becomes a much more accessible career path, which is a good thing for people like me and the industry at large.”



Hannah Knowles, ’19, who spent her undergraduate years alternating between the Daily and summer internships, realized at some point, despite concerns, that this had to be her profession. “Every summer, I loved what I was doing, but it was depressing. There were layoffs, and people would tell you, ‘Don’t do this,’ ” says Knowles, a general assignment reporter at the Washington Post who has covered Northern California’s Dixie Fire, vaccine and mask mandates, and the trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s killing. “So every summer, I would come back and say, ‘I have to figure something else out.’ But by the end of the year, I just did the same thing, 24/7, at the paper. At a certain point, if you keep doing something, that’s something you should do.”



Botts, for her part, earned her undergraduate degree in earth systems and wended her way to journalism via science writing. Upon graduation, she tried out reporting at the Santa Barbara Independent and loved the work. She remembers tuning out the financial implications of choosing journalism. “I sort of jumped into it heart first,” she says. “My parents were always telling me to find a career that’s meaningful.”