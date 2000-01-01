How To Build A Movement

This shift in attitudes toward LGBTQ people has been remarkable. In 1988, only 11 percent of Americans favored same-sex marriage. Today, 68 percent do, says sociology professor Michael Rosenfeld, the department’s chair. “U.S. public opinion was so hostile to gay rights that gay people didn’t really have a chance to come out of the closet,” he says. “The police persecuted them. The social stigma against gay people was just tremendous, so in some ways it’s the most dramatic story of social change and public opinion change that

we know of.”

Rosenfeld is a social demographer who published a 2010 paper showing no educational disadvantage for children of same-sex couples. He was called to testify in DeBoer v. Snyder, in which a lesbian couple challenged Michigan’s ban on same-sex adoption. The case went to the Supreme Court alongside others in Obergefell v. Hodges, resulting in the 2015 ruling that same-sex couples have the right to marry under the 14th Amendment—itself ratified in 1868 to grant formerly enslaved people citizenship rights and equal protection under the law.



“There were plenty of politicians in more conservative states in the South who argued that there wasn’t going to be marriage equality in their state,” Rosenfeld says, “but three days later there was, because there wasn’t really a basis for resisting it. It didn’t cost the state anything to provide the marriage licenses to same-sex couples.” This distinction is important: Marriage equality is a nondisplacing movement, he explains. It didn’t threaten the resources of other groups. He compares the 2015 decision with that of Brown v. Board of Education in 1954, which ruled against racial segregation in public schools. Resisting that was easier because it required material investment and structural changes: building schools, hiring teachers, busing students. By some accounts, American schools today are nearly as segregated as in the 1960s.

On the Threshold

While social change has no simple formula, the concept of thresholds describes how movements can escalate. Professor of sociology Mark Granovetter defines a threshold as the point at which, once a certain number of people have joined, a particular individual will also join—for whatever reasons are specific to them. In the case of a protest turning into a riot, some individuals will join if they see only one or two others take action. “Pretty soon everyone is rioting because the zero-threshold person throws the rock through a window and that activates the person with threshold one and they join in, and then that activates the threshold two and so on, until everybody is involved,” Granovetter says.



And yet subtle variations in people’s thresholds can significantly change an outcome. Slightly increasing a single person’s threshold from two to three might prevent a protest from happening if no one else is present with threshold two. This highlights the importance of young people in movements. For many causes, young people appear more inclined to act—their threshold is often lower—and their sheer numbers may in turn trigger higher-threshold people to join their cause. Thresholds also apply to shifts in attitude, such as toward gay marriage, in a domino effect: People coming out leads to people

who are more risk-averse coming out, which in turn helps change the attitudes of more straight people. As larger numbers of straight people become accepting, the more reluctant among them follow suit.



Thresholds may also explain how movements multiply and generate support for one another, which may be why the 1960s were so explosive. The era was also a major inflection point in the rights of Mexican Americans, says associate professor of history Ana Raquel Minian. “Chicano groups could draw inspiration from the struggles of African Americans. Additionally, the prominence of the Black civil rights movement helped other social movements attain visibility and produced an atmosphere in which Americans were more ready to support people of color and minorities.” The ’60s saw a flourishing of such groups, with the Native American Red Power movement looking to Black Power activists and Chicano groups like the Young Lords and Brown Berets to the Black Panthers. King’s strategy of nonviolence, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, in turn inspired César Chávez’s approach to United Farm Workers, a largely Mexican American labor union that he co-founded with Dolores Huerta, who devised its motto Sí se puede—“Yes we can”—itself taken up by movements and leaders around the world, including Barack Obama. As in the ’60s, events of the past few years may be an indication that many thresholds have been crossed: with #MeToo; the 2017 Women’s March, the largest single-day protest in American history; and Black Lives Matter—perhaps the largest movement in U.S. history, with up to 26 million believed to have joined the George Floyd protests thus far.

Looking Inward

“When I was 19 at the March on Washington,” Carson recalls, “I had nothing to do with organizing. I was just a 19-year-old kid attending my first demonstration. I’ve since learned that it took veteran organizers and all the civil rights groups together months of planning to produce a protest of 200,000 people.” He also learned about the long tradition of social movements. The Southern Christian Leadership Conference, established in 1957 after the Montgomery Bus Boycott victory and presided over by King, was run by individuals who previously organized with the Communist Party, the labor movement and the NAACP. Carson himself became active in SNCC and the antiwar movement, and he was beaten up by police in protests that many Americans have never heard of, on days when other Black protesters were killed. So while inflection points make for tidy stories of change, the most important story is perhaps that of the long civil rights movement and the long history of the struggle for human rights.