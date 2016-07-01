9 Rules for Cheering at Big Game (according to the 1933 Stanford Daily)

Football coverage dominated the Daily’s pages in the week leading up to the 1933 Big Game. Adding to the usual fanfare, it was the first year the Axe would be awarded to the game’s winner.

In an effort to indoctrinate freshmen, the paper published a front-page reference guide to cheering. In addition to wardrobe requirements—“Men in the rooting section must have rooters’ caps” and “women must carry pom-poms, on sale at the A.S.S.U. office for 25 cents”—it offered these useful (?) tips:

1. Know the yells thoroughly.

2. All start on the first syllable, and watch the yell leaders.

3. Keep together, snap it out at the correct time by following the motions, and force the syllables out—don’t drag them.

4. Save your voice by pitching it up and forcing the sound against your teeth.

5. Please allow the well [sic] leader to do the talking. There’s plenty of time to yell, so save your breath.

6. Don’t boo, or shout catcalls at ANYBODY.

7. Sit well lined up in straight rows. The effect is much better.

8. If you want anything, ask the man in the Red Cap.

Final Instruction: Don’t argue with the Rally Committee. They are at the game to help you, not to act as a debating squad.

9. KNOW THE HYMN! It will be sung after the game, and every rooter is expected to stay in his place until after the Hymn has been sung.